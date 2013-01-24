Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- AC Power Cord
- VGA cable
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Quick start guide
Hold your audience spellbound
Delivering your marketing messages has never been so stylish. With a super narrow bezel and a whole host of features, this display can fit in seamlessly as a standalone unit or as a part of a striking video wall. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hold your audience spellbound
Delivering your marketing messages has never been so stylish. With a super narrow bezel and a whole host of features, this display can fit in seamlessly as a standalone unit or as a part of a striking video wall. See all benefits
Hold your audience spellbound
Delivering your marketing messages has never been so stylish. With a super narrow bezel and a whole host of features, this display can fit in seamlessly as a standalone unit or as a part of a striking video wall. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hold your audience spellbound
Delivering your marketing messages has never been so stylish. With a super narrow bezel and a whole host of features, this display can fit in seamlessly as a standalone unit or as a part of a striking video wall. See all benefits
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.
Enjoy superior light uniformity with a direct LED backlight which gives you even greater contrast ratios. Purer whites bring an even wider color gamut enhancing the color rendering, making your viewing experience more enjoyable than ever before. And with substantially lower power consumption, your overall TCO is lower too.
Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.
Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.
Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.
Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.
This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.
The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.
Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.
The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Connectivity
Convenience
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Power
Sound
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Packaging dimensions