DryCare Essential

Energy efficient hairdryer

BHD029/03
1 Awards
  • Dry fast, consume less energy Dry fast, consume less energy Dry fast, consume less energy
      Dry fast, consume less energy

      • DryCare Essential
      • Ionic
      2100W drying performance with 1600W energy use

      2100W drying performance with 1600W energy use

      The new fan design allows you to reach a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer (drying rate of approximately 5g/min) with only 1600W energy use. This is equivalent to 23% energy saving*

      Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.

      Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution

      Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution

      The Even Heat Distribution feature, means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed evenly on your hair while you dry- even at high temperatures - and prevents the formation of damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating helping to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.

      3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control

      3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control

      Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling

      12mm concentrator for smooth focused airflow

      12mm concentrator for smooth focused airflow

      The 12mm concentrator focuses the flow of air for precision styling. Great for touch ups or to set your style.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8m cord.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes
        Number of attachments
        1
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Cool Shot
        Yes
        Ionic conditioning
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Power
        1600  W
        Motor
        DC Motor
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

          Awards

          • compared with a 2100W Philips dryer (HP8230, IEC61855)

