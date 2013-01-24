Home
Satinelle Prestige

Body Exfoliation Brush

BRE394/20
    Body exfoliation brush for clean, soft skin. For use with all Satinelle Prestige handles. Weekly exfolation for all skin types.

    Body exfoliation brush for clean, soft skin. For use with all Satinelle Prestige handles. Weekly exfolation for all skin types.

      Body Exfoliation Brush

      For use with all Satinelle Prestige handles

      • For legs and body
      • Replace every 3 months
      Body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells

      Body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells

      Our new body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells. The hypo-allergenic 48.200 fine bristles gently yet effectively sweep away dead skin cells & stimulate the regeneration of the skin surface. This device will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

      Body care heads for personalized and convenient solutions

      Body care heads will bring more personalized and convenient solutions to her individual beauty routine for hair removal and beyond.

      Replaceable brush head

      Compatible only with Philips Satinelle Prestige.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Body Exfoliation Brush
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Compatible with
        Satinelle Prestige

