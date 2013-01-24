Firmly grips even fine hairs
The S-shaped handle helps steer all over the body. The widest head with ceramic discs epilates close to the skin to grap even fine hairs for quick and long lasting results . Wet & dry use with 5 accessories for personalized beauty routine. See all benefits
The ergonomic handle is easy to hold and steer for maximum control and optimal reach on all body areas.
Our epilator head is unique in being made from a rough ceramic material that grabs hair firmly, even fine hairs won’t slip from its grip.
Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.
All of our Philips epilators have a unique system where the tweezers lift and gather the lying hair, guide them to the pulling point firmly grabbing and pulling out the hair. Combined with the unique round ceramic discs it epilates closer to the skin for optimal results and more gentleness.
For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.
Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs for best epilation results for all body parts.
The Philips Satinelle will always give you the best performance when used at a 90 degree angle.
The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.
For more gentleness in all different body areas it includes a facial area cap to easily remove unwanted facials hairs and a delicate area cap for hair from underarm and bikini
Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.
Body care heads will bring more personalized and convenient solutions to her individual beauty routine for hair removal and beyond.
