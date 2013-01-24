Home
VisaPure

Mini Facial Cleanser

BSC111/06
    HKD498.00
    The mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact. It's easy to use. It's perfect for your daily skincare. Wherever you are.

    Suggested retail price: HKD498.00

      6x better cleansing

      Ready in 1 minute*

      • Rotation technology
      • Cleansing
      • 1 cleansing brush head
      • 1 intensity setting
      Rotation cleansing technology

      Rotation cleansing technology

      The rotating motion quickly but gently removes these impurities by sweeping them away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed.

      6x better cleansing than hands*. Ready in just 1 minute!

      6x better cleansing than hands*. Ready in just 1 minute!

      Thanks to the rotation technology and the 17,000 silky soft bristles of the normal cleansing brush you get six times better cleansing results for a soft and radiant skin.

      Gentle to your skin, tough on impurities

      Gentle to your skin, tough on impurities

      VisaPure mini facial cleanser is tough on impurities, but gentle to your skin. Thanks to its silky soft, thin and dense bristles, it ensures a smooth glide while cleansing for absolute skin comfort. VisaPure mini facial cleanser is gentle enough to use twice a day.

      100% waterproof design

      100% waterproof design

      This device is 100% waterproof and can be easily used in the shower and cleaned under the tap.

      Rechargeable device for long lasting battery

      Rechargeable device for long lasting battery

      When fully charged, this device has cordless power for 20 uses, equivalent to 10 days when used twice per day.

      Cleansing has never been easier! 1 minute for better results

      Cleansing has never been easier! 1 minute for better results

      With the 1 minute recommended cleansing program for effective and superior cleansing, VisaPure mini facial cleanser easily fits in your routine and makes it better!

      Compatible with all Philips brushes

      Compatible with all Philips brushes

      This device is compatible with all Philips brushes, which are designed to fit your individual skin type and needs.

      Compact and lightweight design

      Compact and lightweight design

      With its compact and lightweight design VisaPure mini facial cleanser easily fits in your handbag or bathroom shelf. It’s the perfect mini cleanser for your daily skincare routine wherever you are.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Technical Specifications

      • Benefits

        Absorption
        Improves the absorption of your skin care product
        Skin cleansing
        6x more effective than hand cleansing

      • Ease of use

        Cordless
        up to 20 uses without charging
        Battery indicator
        Icon indicates battery life
        1 Speed settings
        Deep cleansing
        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower

      • Application areas

        Face and neck
        • Cheeks
        • Chin
        • Fronthead
        • Neck
        • Nose

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        Normal skin brush head
        Instruction for use
        Quick start guide, user manual
        Power adapter
        100 - 240 V adapter

      • Technical specifications

        One way rotation
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging time
        8 hours
        Power system
        Rechargeable battery
        Running time
        20 uses of 1 minute each
        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

