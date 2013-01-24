Home
HydraCube Portable Mist

BSC601/03
  • Instant boost of hydration Instant boost of hydration Instant boost of hydration
    - HydraCube Portable Mist

    BSC601/03

    Instant boost of hydration

    Over 130KHz Ultrasonic Technology creates over 8 million vibrations per minute breaks distilled water into small particles to soothe your skin and provide you a full facial hydration instantly. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD598.00

      Instant boost of hydration

      revealing refreshed and healthy glowing skin

      • Portable and easy to carry
      • Convenient water filling
      • USB charging
      • Water resistant design
      Easy to fill with distilled water.

      Easy to fill with distilled water.

      5ml water tank, easy to refill with distilled water.

      Convenient size for carrying with you

      Convenient size for carrying with you

      Fashionable design with light weight material and a small mirror that is easy to use. Carry on the go, perfect for during a flight.

      Get instant hydration from anytime and anywhere.

      Get instant hydration from anytime and anywhere.

      Cordless use for convenient hydration at anytime

      Easy to clean. Possible to clean under running tap water

      Easy to clean. Possible to clean under running tap water

      It has IPX5 water resistance level, easy to fill with distilled water and possible to clean under running tap water.

      Instant boost of hydration

      Ultra fine mist penetrates and moisturizes the skin instantly anytime of the day. Revealing refreshed and healthy glowing skin.

      Penetrates the skin, moisturizing instantly

      Ultrasonic technology makes 8 million vibrations per minute. Creating ultra-fine particles of distilled water that penetrates skin, hydrating instantly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Benefits

        Chic, easy to use design
        includes a small mirror
        Design
        Red dot Design Awards
        Instant Hydration
        Instant full facial hydration
        Large water tank
        5ml water tank

      • Ease of use

        Easy to fill with water
        1 refill per 2 days*
        USB charging
        1 charge per 2 weeks use*

      • Easy to use

        Easy to clean
        Under running tap water

      • Items included

        Cleaning brush
        Cleaning brush
        USB cables
        USB charging cable
        User manual
        User manual

      • Power

        Charging time
        2.5 hours
        Run time
        70 usages

      • Rechargeable battery

        yes
        yes

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Technical specifications

        Indicator
        LED light indicator
        Particle size
        (D10) 6-12 µm
        Product dimensions
        Diameter 27.5mm, Length 135mm  cm
        Ultrasonic frequency
        135+-10 kHz
        Water resistant level
        IPX5

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • *Based on 30 seconds of use, four times per day
          • Independent result on 110 Chinese female consumers tested by an independent agency in 2018.

