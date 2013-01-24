Home
wireless studio speakers

BTS5000B/10
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Experience massive, hi-fi sound with these 100W studio speakers and incredible bass reproduction . Stream music wirelessly using Bluetooth® with aptX®. All in a compact design. See all benefits

      • Bluetooth® aptX
      • Digital-in, Analog-in
      • 100W
      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

      Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

      Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

      Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

      Technical Specifications

      • Bluetooth compatibility

        iPad
        • iPad 1
        • iPad 2
        • new iPad
        • iPad mini
        • iPad with Retina display
        iPhone
        • iPhone 3
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5
        iPod touch
        3rd generation or later
        Android tablets & smartphones
        Yes
        other Bluetooth-enabled device
        Yes
        work with
        Bluetooth 4.0 or below

      • Optical/coaxial compatibility

        PC
        Yes
        TV
        Yes
        Game console
        Yes

      • Sound

        Volume control
        up/down
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        100W
        Sound enhancement
        treble and bass control

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2 x 2
        Speaker drivers
        • 5.25" woofer
        • 15mm tweeter
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        A2DP
        Rear Connections
        • AUX in
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Digital optical in

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick Use Guide
        User Manual
        16 languages

      • Dimensions

        Speaker dimensions (WxDxH)
        180 x 235 x 285 mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        426 x 307 x 279 mm
        Product weight
        7.3  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        9  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC-DC Adapter
      • Quick Use Guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

