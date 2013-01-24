Other items in the box
- AC-DC Adapter
- Quick Use Guide
Play it all, play it loud
Experience massive, hi-fi sound with these 100W studio speakers and incredible bass reproduction . Stream music wirelessly using Bluetooth® with aptX®. All in a compact design. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
