Search terms

EN
ZH

CarStudio Car audio system

CE152/12
  • Experience live music in car Experience live music in car Experience live music in car
    -{discount-value}

    CarStudio Car audio system

    CE152/12

    Experience live music in car

    Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CE152. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    CarStudio Car audio system

    Experience live music in car

    Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CE152. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

    Experience live music in car

    Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CE152. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    CarStudio Car audio system

    Experience live music in car

    Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CE152. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

    Similar products

    See all Audio systems

      Experience live music in car

      Obsessed with sound

      • For iPod & iPhone
      • USB/SDHC
      • Bluetooth
      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

      Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

      This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      USB Direct and SDHC card slots for MP3/WMA playback

      USB Direct and SDHC card slots for MP3/WMA playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

      Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

      Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

      High contrast LCD

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        2-bands
        Output power (RMS)
        22Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)
        Sound Enhancement
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Music zone
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 channels

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth version
        2.0+EDR
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • Handsfree
        Preamp output
        1 pair Rear RCA (L/R)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        RDS
        • Station Name
        • Program Type
        • News & Traffic
        • Auto-frequency

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        English, French, Dutch, German, Italian
        Remote control
        Not included
        User Manual
        • English
        • Dutch
        • French
        • German
        • Italian

      • Display

        Type
        High contrast B/W LCD
        Key illumination
        Red

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        140  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din
        Product width
        188  mm
        Product height
        58  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        USB Direct / SD Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano
        • iPod touch

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • Playback media

        USB flash drive
        Yes
        Music from iPod/iPhone
        Yes
        SD/SDHC card
        Yes
        MP3 Link
        for portable MP3 music playback
        Bluetooth streaming music
        Yes

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Front panel
        Detachable

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.