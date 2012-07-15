Home
Car audio video system

CED1900BT/98
  Experience live music with video in car
    Philips CED1900BT features a 6.2" full color display for video & photo playback is for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies & music from multiple sources and never miss a call, thanks to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver. See all benefits

      Experience live music with video in car

      Obsessed with sound

      • 15.7 cm (6.2") touch screen
      • Bluetooth
      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

      FullSound to bring your MP3 music to life

      FullSound to bring your MP3 music to life

      Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience truly immersive music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor. The result is fuller bass with more depth & impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      Perfect-fit 2.0 DIN chassis design

      Perfect-fit 2.0 DIN chassis design.

      High resolution display with WVGA LCD panel

      Philips CarStudio In-car AV system with high resolution display features a WVGA (800x480 pixels) LCD panel. Clear and bright, the display gives the sharpest view of the smart user interface and of video playback from various multimedia sources, including DVD. It is also great for watching slideshows of your favorite photos. A selection of different backgrounds and color themes is provided, letting you create better ambience in your car.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Diagonal screen size
        6.2"
        Aspect ratio
        Widescreen
        Key illumination
        White

      • Playback media

        Disc
        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD, CD-R, CD-RW, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, WMA
        USB flash drive
        Yes
        AV-IN
        for portable audio/video playback devices

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD+RW
        • Video CD
        • SVCD
        • Picture CD
        • DivX
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Chapter repeat
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • PBC
        • Repeat
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Search forward/reverse
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Still Picture
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        USB Direct Playback
        • JPEG
        • DivX
        • MPEG4 (Simple profile)

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        3-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Sound Enhancement
        • FullSound
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Music zone
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 channels
        Output power (RMS)
        24Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        CVBS Video (RCA) 1x
        Video Output - Analog
        Composite video out
        Preamp output
        2 pairs RCA(L/R)
        Sub-woofer preamp output
        With gain control
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth version
        2.1
        Navigation ready
        (optional GPS kit required)
        Steering wheel remote control
        (third party adaptor required)
        Bluetooth range
        line of sight, 8m

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano
        • iPod touch

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Slim remote with battery
        User Manual
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese
        Quick start guide
        English, Traditional Chinese

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        245  mm
        Product height
        116  mm
        Product width
        188  mm
        Chassis
        2 Din

