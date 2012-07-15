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Discontinued

Car audio video system

CED1900BT/98

Experience live music with video in car

Philips CED1900BT features a 6.2" full color display for video & photo playback is for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies & music from multiple sources and never miss a call, thanks to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music with video in car

  • 15.7 cm (6.2") touch screen

  • Bluetooth

Audio out for amplifier addition

Perfect-fit 2.0 DIN chassis design

Perfect-fit 2.0 DIN chassis design.

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

Technical Specifications

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