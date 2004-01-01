Search terms

    Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM2220BT. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

    Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM2220BT. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

    Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM2220BT. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

    Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM2220BT. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

      Experience live music in car

      Obsessed with sound

      • Bluetooth
      • USB
      • CD
      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

      Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

      This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

      Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

      Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

      High contrast LCD

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        2-bands
        Output power (RMS)
        21Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • MAX Sound
        • Music zone
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 channels

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        2.0+EDR
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • Handsfree
        Preamp output
        1 pair RCA(L/R)
        Hard-wired remote input
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        • FM (OIRT)
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        RDS
        • Auto-frequency
        • News & Traffic
        • Program Type
        • Station Name

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        English, French, Dutch, German, Italian
        User Manual
        • Dutch
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian

      • Display

        Type
        High contrast B/W LCD (9 characters)
        Key illumination
        Red
        Diffused light in disc slot
        Red

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        190  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din
        Product width
        188  mm
        Product height
        58  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Playback media

        Disc
        CD, CD-R, CD-RW, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, WMA
        USB flash drive
        Yes
        MP3 Link
        for portable MP3 music playback
        Bluetooth streaming music
        Yes

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Front panel
        Detachable

