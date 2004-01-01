Search terms

Car audio system

CEM5100/12
    Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM5000. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

      Seamless music enjoyment on the road

      with CD, MP3 & WMA music playback

      • Bluetooth
      • USB/SD
      • CD
      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

      USB Direct and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback

      USB Direct and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD card slots.

      Detachable flip-down front panel for anti-theft security

      Detachable flip-down front panel for anti-theft security

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

      CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

      High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

      High contrast LCD

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        3-bands
        Output power (RMS)
        24Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • MAX Sound
        • Music zone
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 channels (MOSFET)

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        USB
        USB 2.0 Host
        Memory card
        • SD
        • SDHC
        MP3-Link
        For portable MP3 music playback
        Preamp output
        2 pairs RCA(L/R)
        Sub-woofer preamp output
        With gain control
        Rear Aux input
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        • FM (OIRT)
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        RDS
        • Station Name
        • Station Information
        • Radio Text
        • Program Type
        • News
        • News & Traffic

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        English, French, Dutch, German, Italian
        Remote control
        Slim remote with battery
        User Manual
        • English
        • Dutch
        • French
        • German
        • Italian

      • Display

        Type
        High contrast B/W dot matrix LCD
        Key illumination
        Pearl green

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        190  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din
        Product width
        188  mm
        Product height
        58  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        • SD Card
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        USB Direct / SD Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Front panel
        Detachable & flip-down
        Display blackout
        10/20 sec selectable

