ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Car infotainment system

CID3291/00

Super clear display for video and navigation

Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3291. Featuring a 15.7cm/6.2" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.

See all benefits

with a high resolution LCD

Super clear display for video and navigation

  • Designed for Toyota Corolla EX

Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment

Dual video outputs for entertainment in rear seats

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips