Built-in Bluetooth for hands-free call & music on speakers

Stay in continuous control with the Philips in-car system. Built-in Bluetooth lets you connect your iPhone to your car's audio system so you can make or take phone calls hands-free, using the built-in microphone and the car's speakers. It also lets you listen to all the music on your iPhone on your car's speakers, without even having to dock your device. A stable connection and great sound quality ensure phone calls that are always clear. Philips lets you keep your eyes on the road, and your hands on the wheel - giving you a safer and more enjoyable drive.