Car amplifier

CMQ405/00
    Rock your music on the road

    Get high power with low distortion with the 4/3/2-channel Philips Car power amplifier CMQ405. Featuring peak power at 900W, simply connect your car stereo system via the high level input or RCA input to get true music sound with deep bass. See all benefits

      Rock your music on the road

      with bridgeable 4/3/2-channel connection

      • 4 Channel
      • 900W Peak
      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Aluminum heat sink boosts heat flow and prevents overheating

      Low distortion amplifier for original sound reproduction

      MOSFET power supply for optimum energy efficiency

      Multiple protection mechanism for power disruptions

      Variable low-/ high-pass-filters for dramatic sound effects

      Variable low-pass-filter and high-pass-filter for dramatic sound effect

      Separate sound level control for flexible music enjoyment

      Separate sound level control for flexible music enjoyment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS) at 4 ohm
        75Wx4
        Output power (RMS) at 2 ohm
        110Wx4
        Output power (MAX)
        900W
        Class
        AB
        No. of channel
        4
        Channel capability
        4/3/2
        Signal to noise ratio
        >97dB
        S/N ratio (1W/4ohm)
        >80dB
        Total harmonic distortion
        0.1%<
        Frequency response
        5-50k  Hz
        Impedance
        2-8 Ohms

      • Connectivity

        Line level input (RCA)
        2 sets

      • Sound Enhancement

        Low-pass-filter
        -12dB/oct
        Low pass filter range
        180Hz
        High-pass-filter
        -12dB/oct
        High pass filter range
        80Hz
        Input level control
        0.3mV - 6V
        Dynamic bass boost
        12dB at 45Hz

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian

      • Power management

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        373  mm
        Product height
        49  mm
        Product width
        240  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

