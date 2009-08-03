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Discontinued

Car entertainment system

CSP6910/55

Your mobile music theater

Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP6910. These 16x24cm 3-way speakers have peak power at 300W, and feature an oval polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details and deep bass.

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with 3-way stereo for vivid sound

Your mobile music theater

Oval polypropylene cone enriched, deep bass boost

Oval polypropylene cone enriched, deep bass boost

Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.

Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions

Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.

Technical Specifications

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