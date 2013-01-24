Home
docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

DC390/98
    Rise and shine

    Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad, and get rich and clear sound. This chic aluminum desktop dock can charge up to two devices together. It also works as an alarm clock, starting your day with favorite songs or the radio. See all benefits

      Rise and shine

      to great music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad

      • Aluminium
      • Dual dock
      10W RMS total output power

      10W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

      Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

      Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked

      When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone/iPad within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

      Dock your iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock your iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates your iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      Wake up to your iPod/iPhone/iPad music or radio tunes

      Wake up to music that you love best. Select your favorite radio station or soothing tunes from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad and make a difference to your mornings. The clock starts to play your selection softly, with gradual increases in volume, till it reaches the volume level you chose. Now you can control how you wake up and start your day right every single time.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPad

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod classic
        • iPod mini

      • Audio playback

        Docking playback modes
        • fast forward and backward
        • menu, up and down
        • next and previous track
        • play and pause

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • Dual alarm time
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • iPod Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Gentle Wake
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        Digital
        Display type
        LCD display
        Charging device
        • iPad
        • iPhone
        • iPod

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 5W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Speaker drivers
        Neodynium magnet system
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Power

        Mains power
        YES
        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Backup battery
        AAA (not included)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        • Remote Control
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable

      • Dimensions

        Master carton width
        330  mm
        Master carton height
        351  mm
        Master carton depth
        243  mm
        Master carton quantity
        2
        Master carton weight
        5  kg
        Packaging Width
        321  mm
        Packaging Height
        170  mm
        Packaging Depth
        232  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        2.4  kg
        Product width
        263  mm
        Product height
        114  mm
        Product depth
        165  mm
        Weight
        1.4  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • User manual

