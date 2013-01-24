Wonderful life starts from Alpha
With simplicity brought by speedy unlock and auto lock and safety ensured by dual verification and C-grade lock cylinder, Alpha is a solid choice for a smart life. The ergonomic design even makes it a pleasure to push the door open. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips EasyKey Alpha employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop out after you close the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alarm to remind you of the door lock status.
Philips EasyKey Alpha comes with the feature of Fake PIN Code technology which allows you to enter random number combinations to successfully get identified as long as there is consecutive input of the real password. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and safeguard your real password.
Philips EasyKey Alpha is featured with all-around alarm functions which not only improves the anti-theft level of your home and safeguard you and your family in real time, but also reminds you of the door lock status to create convenience for use.
In dual verification mode, you can use a combination of any two factors (fingerprint, password and card) as the unlocking solution to ensure doubled security for your home.
The IML brushed surface has the hardness higher than 2H. Besides, it's waterproof, moisture proof and can keep fingerprint residue out.
The fingerprint sensor is integrated in the push-pull handle so that when you hold the handle, your finger will naturally fall on the snesor. You can simply reach out and intuitively touch the sensor, then push to open after a successful fingerprint verification. The one-step unlocking feature will definately bring you a fast and convenient door opening experience.
Before leaving home, you can touch the outside forced lock key to enable the function. In this mode, opening the door from inside the room will trigger an alarm. This feature can effectively warn you of security risks and upgrade the level of home security.
The upgraded full automatic mortise makes it possible for instant unlocking right after a successful verification. Once you are recognized, you can directly push or pull the handle to open the door, which greatly simplifies the use of your door lock and brings you a fast and convenient in and out experience.
You can enable the safe handle function before you leave home. After the door is locked, the indoor handle will be fixed to ensure that nobody could open the door by pushing the indoor handle. This feature can effectively prevents unlocking from indoor, thus eliminating security risks and improves anti-theft performance.
Lock cylinder is the key component that controls the opening of the lock and is compared to the heart of a lock. C grade lock cylinder employs multiple antitheft technologies with unique design of the pin tumbler and vane structure, and is able to give high performance on preventing technical lockpicking.
