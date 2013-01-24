Home
      Smart life

      Safety under control in the age of IoT

      • Intuitive push-pull use
      • Auto Locking Function
      • Indoor infrared sensor unlock
      • Link with IoT gateway
      Enjoy the reassurance after closing the door

      Enjoy the reassurance after closing the door

      Philips 9300 push-pull smart door lock employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop up after closing the door. If the door is not locked up, the mortise will give an alert to remind you of the door lock status.

      Higher lock reliability and better home security

      Higher lock reliability and better home security

      The lock cylinder is the key component that controls the opening of the lock. The C-grade lock cylinder employs multiple anti-theft technologies with a unique design of pin tumbler and vane structure, that can provide high deterrence against technical lock-picking.

      Care more about safety of children and pets

      Care more about safety of children and pets

      [Open]: Double click the button within one second could unlock the door, which prevents accidentally unlocking by children and pets effectively. [Close]: Click once on the button could lock the door. Long pressing the button could enable inside deadlock. You could use the master PIN code or mechanical key to disable inside deadlocking. Simultaneously press the [Open] and [Close] buttons could enable or disable the inductive unlocking function.

      better security assured by IoT

      better security assured by IoT

      You can remotely view unlocking records and distribute a one-time PIN code at any time via the gateway. The smart door viewer will take photos or videos, then upload them to the App under the abnormal alert, when it is binding with the door lock, so that users could get to know various situations from the inside and outside of the door.

      Protect your password security in real time

      Protect your password security in real time

      Features with hidden PIN code technology, Philips smart door lock allows you to enter any random number combinations to successfully get identified as there is consecutive input of the correct password. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and disclosing your real password.

      Unlocking once detects the hand

      Unlocking once detects the hand

      Features with the touch sensor and infrared sensor, when touching the touch sensor and the infrared sensor detects an obstruction, the door will be unlocked.

      Unlock swiftly at one go

      Unlock swiftly at one go

      The fingerprint sensor is integrated with the push-pull handle so that when you hold the handle, your finger will naturally fall on the sensor. You can simply reach out and touch the sensor, then push to open after a successful fingerprint verification. The one-step unlocking feature will bring you a fast and convenient door opening experience.

      Instant alert upon inside unlocking

      Instant alert upon inside unlocking

      Before leaving home, you can enable the outside forced locking by touching the functional button, under which mode, opening from the inside will trigger an alert. This feature can effectively remind you of security risks and upgrade the level of home security.

      Provides linkage to future life

      Provides linkage to future life

      With the connection to the wireless network, you can remotely manage the access of door locks, monitor the status of door locks in real-time, view the access logs at any time, and achieve personalized management of smart door locks.

      Technical Specifications

      • Access Solution

        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Card/Key Tag
        Yes
        Fingerprint
        Yes
        Mechanical Key
        Yes
        Password/PIN Code
        Yes

      • Smart Lock Functions

        Alarm Function
        • Anti-prying alarm
        • Outside forced lock alarm
        Locking Function
        • Electronic deadlock
        • System locking
        Mortise
        Full auto mortise
        Safety Function
        • Dual verification
        • Fake PIN code
        • Outside forced lock function
        • Safe handle funtion

      • Easy Operation

        Indicator
        • Door locks status prompt
        • Low battery prompt
        • Mute status prompt
        • Outside forced lock prompt
        • System locking prompt
        Voice Guide
        Human voice guide

      • Design & Appearance

        Color
        Obsidian black
        Emergency Escape Design
        Indoor fast opening mortise
        Ergonomic Design
        Push-pull handle design
        Handle
        Push-pull handle
        Main Material
        Zinc alloy
        Surface Processing
        Electroplating
        Fingerprint Sensor
        Semiconductor

      • Lock Capacity

        Card/Key Tag
        Up to 100
        Fingerprint
        Up to 100
        Master PIN Code
        1
        One-time PIN Code
        1
        User PIN Code
        Up to 10

      • Mode

        Operationg Mode
        • Auto mode
        • Manual mode
        System Setup Mode
        • Dual verification mode
        • Normal mode

      • Power Specification

        Battery Type
        Alkaline Batteries
        Emergency Power Supply
        5V power bank
        Maximum Batteries Capacity
        8 batteries
        Power Supply
        4 AA batteries
        Time of Use
        10 months*
        Working Voltage
        4.5-6V

      • Installation

        Door Opening Direction
        • Left inward opening
        • Left outward opening
        • Right inward opening
        • Right outward oepning
        Door Thickness
        • 38-60 mm
        • 60-90 mm
        • 90-120 mm
        • Other range*
        Door Type
        • Antitheft door
        • Copper door
        • Wooden door
        Multi-lock Point
        No

      • Accessory Parts

        Accessorial Battery
        4 AA alkaline batteries
        Certificate
        Yes
        Drilling Template
        Yes
        Installation Accessories
        Yes
        Mechanical Key
        2 keys
        Mortise
        Yes
        Mounting Plate
        Yes
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Cleaning Pad
        Yes
        Smart Key Tag
        2 cards
        User Manual
        Yes
        Warranty Card
        Yes

          • The Philips smart door viewer is not an attached accessory, which needs to be purchased separately.
          • Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.
          • May be less depending on the actual usage.

