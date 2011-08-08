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Discontinued

Folio case

DLN1763/10

Travel with your iPad in style

Travel in style with a padded leatherette folio-style case featuring a reinforced body and closure that easily converts to a stand for hands-free viewing. Inside, the soft lining and integrated cradle secure and protect your iPad on the go.

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with a folio that converts to a stand

Travel with your iPad in style

  • for iPad 2

Carrying case works on its own or fits into your bag

Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.

Folio-style case

The folio-style case protects your entire device, with a cover that easily opens to provide convenient access when you need it.

Closure converts to a convenient stand

The secure closure folds back to become a stand for convenient, hands-free viewing on any flat surface.

Technical Specifications

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