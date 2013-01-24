Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Folio case

DLN1763/10
  • Travel with your iPad in style Travel with your iPad in style Travel with your iPad in style
    -{discount-value}

    Folio case

    DLN1763/10

    Travel with your iPad in style

    Travel in style with a padded leatherette folio-style case featuring a reinforced body and closure that easily converts to a stand for hands-free viewing. Inside, the soft lining and integrated cradle secure and protect your iPad on the go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Folio case

    Travel with your iPad in style

    Travel in style with a padded leatherette folio-style case featuring a reinforced body and closure that easily converts to a stand for hands-free viewing. Inside, the soft lining and integrated cradle secure and protect your iPad on the go. See all benefits

    Travel with your iPad in style

    Travel in style with a padded leatherette folio-style case featuring a reinforced body and closure that easily converts to a stand for hands-free viewing. Inside, the soft lining and integrated cradle secure and protect your iPad on the go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Folio case

    Travel with your iPad in style

    Travel in style with a padded leatherette folio-style case featuring a reinforced body and closure that easily converts to a stand for hands-free viewing. Inside, the soft lining and integrated cradle secure and protect your iPad on the go. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Cases & screen protectors

      Travel with your iPad in style

      with a folio that converts to a stand

      • for iPad 2

      Folio-style case

      The folio-style case protects your entire device, with a cover that easily opens to provide convenient access when you need it.

      Leatherette exterior for style and durability

      This case is made from an attractive and durable leather-like material, so it provides protection for your device – in style.

      Carrying case works on its own or fits into your bag

      Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.

      Closure converts to a convenient stand

      The secure closure folds back to become a stand for convenient, hands-free viewing on any flat surface.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Black & Graphite
        Materials
        Polyurethane and nylon

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        28,3  cm
        Width
        20,1  cm
        Depth
        2,6  cm
        Gross weight
        0,328  kg
        Nett weight
        0,2711  kg
        Tare weight
        0,0569  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 60261 1

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        36
        Length
        59,5  cm
        Width
        31  cm
        Height
        48,5  cm
        Gross weight
        15  kg
        Nett weight
        9,7596  kg
        Tare weight
        5,2404  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 60261 8

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        30  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Height
        22  cm
        Gross weight
        2,27  kg
        Nett weight
        1,6266  kg
        Tare weight
        0,6434  kg
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 60261 5

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPad 2

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.