    The new Philips FC6092 (12 V) for easy car cleaning gives you the optimal freedom of cordless cleaning and the special car-cleaning kit includes a car plug for unlimited runtime so you can clean you car thoroughly in one go! See all benefits

    The new Philips FC6092 (12 V) for easy car cleaning gives you the optimal freedom of cordless cleaning and the special car-cleaning kit includes a car plug for unlimited runtime so you can clean you car thoroughly in one go! See all benefits

    The new Philips FC6092 (12 V) for easy car cleaning gives you the optimal freedom of cordless cleaning and the special car-cleaning kit includes a car plug for unlimited runtime so you can clean you car thoroughly in one go! See all benefits

    The new Philips FC6092 (12 V) for easy car cleaning gives you the optimal freedom of cordless cleaning and the special car-cleaning kit includes a car plug for unlimited runtime so you can clean you car thoroughly in one go! See all benefits

      12.0 V rechargeable appliance with cyclonic airflow

      12.0 V rechargeable appliance with cyclonic airflow

      The Philips Mini Vac’s cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and cleaning performance that lasts.

      Exceptionally quiet

      Exceptionally quiet

      The Philips Mini Vac, with its powerful motor, is exceptionally quiet thanks to its special streamlined design. The comfortable noise level allows you to tidy up your home any time you want to.

      Detachable dishwasher-proof nozzle

      Detachable dishwasher-proof nozzle

      The Philips Mini Vac is also easy to maintain. If the nozzle needs cleaning, you simply put it in the dishwasher. That way you’ve always got a spotless, dirt-free Mini Vac at hand.

      Brush tool, bendable crevice tool and car plug

      Brush tool, bendable crevice tool and car plug

      The Philips mini vacuum cleaner with recharchable battery (12 V) includes a special car-cleaning kit with car plug for unlimited runtime, which means consumers can clean their cars thoroughly in one go. This model also comes with an extra-long, flexible crevice tool for easy cleaning around car seats and other hard-to-reach areas.

      Smart-design charging base for wall or table

      Smart-design charging base for wall or table

      You can store the Philips Mini Vac on a convenient charging base, against a wall or on a table. This means the Philips Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.

      Cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system

      Cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system

      The Philips MiniVac’s cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated second filter traps the finer dust particles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Shaded purple

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.5  L
        Filter system
        2-stage

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Other accessories
        • Car plug
        • Charging base

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        840  l/min
        Battery voltage
        12  V
        Charging time
        16-18  hour(s)
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        79  dB
        Runtime
        11  minute(s)
        Suction power (max)
        22  W
        Vacuum (max)
        4.2  kPa

      • Usability

        Special features
        • Battery low indication
        • Charging indication
        • Soft touch handle

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
        403 x 393 x 444  mm
        Appliances per A-box
        4
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        195 x 190 x 426  mm

