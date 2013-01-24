Keep it out of sight!
Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep it out of sight!
Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag See all benefits
Keep it out of sight!
Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep it out of sight!
Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag See all benefits
The tailor made storage box has a partition to store the hose and has a tray to store the nozzle, tube and accessories above the vacuum cleaner. Other cleaning equipment like cloths, sprays etc can be stored inside as well. The box features a flat cover to enable storage of other things on top.
Efficient 1600 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power for a good cleaning result.
This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective fitration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.
s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners of Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Usability
Weight and dimensions