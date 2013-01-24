Easy and effective
EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance. See all benefits
Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.
Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.
Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It's non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.
This steam iron can be used with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.
