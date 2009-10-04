ProductsSupport
zh/en
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810

Discontinued

2800 seriesSteam iron

GC2810/02

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

See all benefits

Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • SteamGlide

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of VRS_PBTAWARD66