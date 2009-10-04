Discontinued
GC2810/02
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!
SteamGlide
2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards