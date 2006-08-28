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  • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort

    Steam iron

    GC3231/02

    1 award

    Great results, minimum effort

    EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    3x easier

    Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

    Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

    With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!

    Extra-long cord for maximum reach

    Extra-long cord for maximum reach

    With EasyCare’s extra-long 3 m cord, youcan easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board – and further!

    Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

    Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

    The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

    The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

    The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

    The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2300
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1,34
      Product dimensions
      303 x 120 x 152

    • Easy to use

      Easy to set up and store
      • Extra-large water inlet
      • Integrated cord storage solution
      Fast heat-up
      Yes

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      Careeza soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      3  m
      Additional comfort
      • 360 degree cord freedom
      • Extra-clear water level indicator
      Anti-scale management
      Double Active Calc System
      No leakage
      Drip-stop system
      Water tank capacity
      300  ml

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Yes
      Continuous steam
      Up to 35 gr/min
      Spray
      Yes
      Reaching tricky areas
      Pointed tip
      Steam Boost
      Up to 95 gr/min

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