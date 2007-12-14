GC4238/02
Fast and excellent performance
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Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Easy to use
Smooth gliding
Comfortable ironing
Crease removal
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