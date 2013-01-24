Home
      Fast and excellent performance

      With Careeza soleplate

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Soft grip
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Cord length
        2,4  m
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 95 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Careeza soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        2400
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        285 x 120 x 145
        Product weight
        1.47

