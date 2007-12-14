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    Steam iron

    GC4238/02

    Fast and excellent performance

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Fast and excellent performance

    With Careeza soleplate

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

    The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2400
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1.47
      Product dimensions
      285 x 120 x 145

    • Easy to use

      Fast heat-up
      Yes

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      Careeza soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      2,4  m
      Additional comfort
      • 360 degree cord freedom
      • Soft grip
      Anti-scale management
      Double Active Calc System
      No leakage
      Drip-stop system
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      350  ml

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Yes
      Continuous steam
      Up to 40 gr/min
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam Boost
      Up to 95 gr/min

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