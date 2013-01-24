Removes creases easily
Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Removes creases easily
Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits
Removes creases easily
Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Removes creases easily
Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits
The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.
With the extra-long 3 m cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!
The soft handgrip allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
Applying the steam boost will release a steam shot up to 160 g/min to remove even the toughest creases.
Accessories
Comfortable ironing
Crease removal
Easy to use
Smooth gliding
Technical specifications