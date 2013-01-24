Home
Azur

Steam iron

GC4909/66
    Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance.

    Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance.

    Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance.

    Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance.

      Perfect results, every time

      With our best scratch resistant soleplate

      • 55 g/min continuous steam
      • 250g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Total weight with packaging
        1.908 kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        12.88 x 15.33 x 31.95 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        13.7 x 16.7 x 33.2 cm
        Weight of iron
        1.669 kg

      • Easy to use

        Indicator light
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        5 stars
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Soleplate gliding performance
        4 stars
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Elite
        Auto shut-off
        Yes
        Power cord length
        3 m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Select steam level from handle
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Product packaging
        100% recycable

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Pressure
        55g/min
        Voltage
        240 V
        Water spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        250 g
        Continuous steam
        55 g/min
        Ready to use
        2 minute(s)
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Power
        3000 W
        Vertical steam
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Quick Calc Release

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes

