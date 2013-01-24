Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
Powerful, intelligent iron for perfect results faster. Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Advanced DynamiQ steam mode ensures the perfect amount of powerful steam when you need it* See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .
Choose from multiple steam modes. DynamiQ mode delivers the perfect amount of steam automatically when you need it, Max mode blasts stubborn creases with powerful continuous steam, ECO steam mode with minimum constant steam saves up to 20% energy and OFF steam enables you switch off the steam
Thanks to DynamiQ sensor, the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons knows precisely how your iron is moving and when its standing still. DynamiQ steam mode releases automatically perfect amount of steam when its needed during your ironing to get the ironing results faster. The steam automatically starts when your iron is moving and stops when you don't move for ultimate convenience and effortless ironing.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.
Our built-in Turbo Steam pump delivers up to 50% more powerful continuous steam so creases disappear even quicker.
Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.
The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 2 minutes .On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.
