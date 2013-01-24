Home
Azur Elite

Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

GC5030/20
    Powerful, intelligent iron for perfect results faster. Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Advanced DynamiQ steam mode ensures the perfect amount of powerful steam when you need it* See all benefits

      • 2400 W
      • 55 g/min continuous steam
      • 240g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

      Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .

      Convenient steam modes: DynamiQ, MAX, ECO and OFF

      Choose from multiple steam modes. DynamiQ mode delivers the perfect amount of steam automatically when you need it, Max mode blasts stubborn creases with powerful continuous steam, ECO steam mode with minimum constant steam saves up to 20% energy and OFF steam enables you switch off the steam

      DynamiQ mode, intelligent steam release for perfect results

      Thanks to DynamiQ sensor, the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons knows precisely how your iron is moving and when its standing still. DynamiQ steam mode releases automatically perfect amount of steam when its needed during your ironing to get the ironing results faster. The steam automatically starts when your iron is moving and stops when you don't move for ultimate convenience and effortless ironing.

      up to 240g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate easy gliding

      Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

      Turbo steam pump pushes up to 50% more steam through fabric*

      Our built-in Turbo Steam pump delivers up to 50% more powerful continuous steam so creases disappear even quicker.

      Steam output up to 55g/min for faster crease removal

      Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 2 minutes .On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        55  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        240  g
        Vertical steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Water tank capacity
        350  ml
        Extra stable heel rest
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Self clean

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        33,3 x 17,5 x 13,5  cm

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

