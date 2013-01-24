Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Kettle

HD4680/55
  • Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling
    -{discount-value}
    2 year worldwide guarantee

    Kettle

    HD4680/55

    Fast and easy boiling

    Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to easily clean the kettle? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Kettle

    Fast and easy boiling

    Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to easily clean the kettle? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits

    Fast and easy boiling

    Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to easily clean the kettle? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Kettle

    Fast and easy boiling

    Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to easily clean the kettle? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all kettle

      Fast and easy boiling

      Powerful, easy to clean flat heating element

      • 1.0L 2400W
      • white orange
      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Four-way safety system

      Four-way safety system against short circuit and boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

      Easy to read water level indicator

      Easy to read water level indicator for left and right handed use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        white orange
        Materials
        • Heating element: Stainless steel
        • Housing: Polypropylene/ ABS
        • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene

      • General specifications

        Cordless
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.0  l
        Power
        2000-2400  W
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • Dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        21.3x17.6x25  cm

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.