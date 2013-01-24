Home
    Clear water, cleaner kettle

    Elegant kettle that stays clean longer and keeps water free of limescale flakes due to the Double Action filter. Pilot light illuminates when kettle is on, alert sound and automatic shut-off indicate when water has reached boiling point.

      Clear water, cleaner kettle

      Double action filter

      • 1.7L 2400W
      • white blue
      Double action filter for clearer drinks and cleaner kettle

      Double action filter for clearer drinks and cleaner kettle

      The Double Action filter works two ways: a scale collector attracts scale from the water, and the regular filter prevents the remaining particles from being poured into your drink.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Lid stays cool for a safe touch

      Lid stays cool for a safe touch

      Lid stays cool for a safe touch

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Light indicates when kettle is switched on

      Light indicates when kettle is switched on

      Hinged locking lid: easy to use, maximum safety

      Hinged locking lid: easy to use, maximum safety

      Bell rings when your water is ready

      Bell rings when your water is ready

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Cordless
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Double boil-dry protection
        Yes
        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Good spout filling
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Filter
        HD 4984

      • Design and finishing

        Materials
        Yes
        Color(s)
        white/blue

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2000-2400  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Capacity
        1.7  l

