Clear water, cleaner kettle
Elegant kettle that stays clean longer and keeps water free of limescale flakes due to the Double Action filter. Pilot light illuminates when kettle is on, alert sound and automatic shut-off indicate when water has reached boiling point. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clear water, cleaner kettle
Elegant kettle that stays clean longer and keeps water free of limescale flakes due to the Double Action filter. Pilot light illuminates when kettle is on, alert sound and automatic shut-off indicate when water has reached boiling point. See all benefits
Clear water, cleaner kettle
Elegant kettle that stays clean longer and keeps water free of limescale flakes due to the Double Action filter. Pilot light illuminates when kettle is on, alert sound and automatic shut-off indicate when water has reached boiling point. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clear water, cleaner kettle
Elegant kettle that stays clean longer and keeps water free of limescale flakes due to the Double Action filter. Pilot light illuminates when kettle is on, alert sound and automatic shut-off indicate when water has reached boiling point. See all benefits
The Double Action filter works two ways: a scale collector attracts scale from the water, and the regular filter prevents the remaining particles from being poured into your drink.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing
Lid stays cool for a safe touch
Bell rings when your water is ready
General specifications
Accessories
Design and finishing
Technical specifications