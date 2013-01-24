Home
Pure Essentials Collection

Steamer

HD9140
  Discover fuller flavours
    Pure Essentials Collection Steamer

    HD9140

    Discover fuller flavours

    This high quality steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet all help you prepare delicious meals every time. See all benefits

      Discover fuller flavours

      Add your own taste with the flavour booster

      • 9L 900W
      • optimal preset timings
      Flavour Booster improves taste with delicious herbs & spices

      Flavour Booster improves taste with delicious herbs & spices

      The unique Flavour Booster adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

      Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

      Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

      Steaming is a delicate art, which is why the Philips Steamer has a wide range of preset timings that automatically shut off the steam once the ideal steaming time is reached. That will help you to cook a huge variety of foods – including rice, eggs, vegetables, chicken and fish – achieving perfect results that retain all the flavour and vitamins.

      Recipe booklet packed with expert tips and tasty treats

      Recipe booklet packed with expert tips and tasty treats

      Recipe booklet packed with expert tips and tasty treats.

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use

      External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use

      External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.

      Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing

      Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing

      Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing.

      Digital timer with ready signal and auto shutoff

      Digital timer with ready signal and auto shutoff.

      Descale indicator light with bell, signals when to descale

      Descale indicator light with bell, signals when to descale.

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surfaces neat and tidy

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

      Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

      Keep Warm function keeps your food warm till it's served.

      Water refill indicator signals when water level is low

      Water refill indicator signals when water level is low.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Number of tiers
        3  pcs
        Water level indicator
        Yes
        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        900  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        100  cm
        Capacity tiers
        2.5 / 2.6 / 3.5  l
        Capacity water tank
        1.1  l

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black/metal/red
        Material
        Plastic with stainless steel parts

      • Accessories included

        Rice/soup/food container
        1.2  l
        Egg rack
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight appliance
        2.3  kg
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        312 x 450 x 227  mm

