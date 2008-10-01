Discontinued
HD9140/90
Discover fuller flavours
This high quality Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet help to prepare delicious meals every time.
9 L 900 W
Optimal preset timings
The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.
Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.
External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.