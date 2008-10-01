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  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours

Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionSteamer

HD9140/90

Discover fuller flavours

This high quality Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet help to prepare delicious meals every time.

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Steamer with Flavour Booster

Discover fuller flavours

  • 9 L 900 W

  • Optimal preset timings

Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

Dishwasher-safe parts

Dishwasher-safe parts

Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

External water inlet

External water inlet

External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.

Technical Specifications

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