Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Double Contour

Ladyshave

HP6345/00
  • Ladyshave Double Contour Ladyshave Double Contour Ladyshave Double Contour
    -{discount-value}

    Double Contour Ladyshave

    HP6345/00

    Ladyshave Double Contour

    This innovative double foil shave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin head makes light work of even the toughest hairs. The gentle 24K gold shaving foil prevents irritations of extra sensitive areas. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Double Contour Ladyshave

    Ladyshave Double Contour

    This innovative double foil shave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin head makes light work of even the toughest hairs. The gentle 24K gold shaving foil prevents irritations of extra sensitive areas. See all benefits

    Ladyshave Double Contour

    This innovative double foil shave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin head makes light work of even the toughest hairs. The gentle 24K gold shaving foil prevents irritations of extra sensitive areas. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Double Contour Ladyshave

    Ladyshave Double Contour

    This innovative double foil shave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin head makes light work of even the toughest hairs. The gentle 24K gold shaving foil prevents irritations of extra sensitive areas. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Lady shavers

      Ladyshave Double Contour

      For a fast and close shave

      • Wet & dry
      • for sensitive skin

      Takes care of longer hairs

      An integrated pop-up trimmer takes care of longer hairs.

      Wet and dry usable

      Rechargeable - 20 minutes of shaving time.

      Floating shaving head follows your body curves

      Adjusts to every curve of your body without running the risk of cuts and nicks

      Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin

      Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils minimizes irritations and allergy effect on your skin

      Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

      Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Double foil shaving head
        Yes
        Washable shaving head
        Yes
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Charging stand
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Bikini trim attachments
        Yes
        Easy starter cap
        Yes
        Luxury pouch
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        8846 345 00000
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        (EU): 12 (GB): 15
        Number of layers
        10
        Pallet quantity
        (EU): 720 / (GB): 900  pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        100 x 80  cm
        Pallet size (GB)
        100 x 120  cm

      • Technical data

        Color(s)
        Gold front panel with white body part
        Housing material
        ABS BASF GP22
        Material foil
        Nickel with golden plating
        Motor
        DC Motor, FF-180SH-3825  V
        Number of cutter teeth
        39
        Number of guard teeth
        43
        Number of lamella
        24 and 30
        Power source
        Rechargeable battery
        Shaving foil
        2
        Voltage
        1.2 V DC
        Weight Ladyshave
        127  g

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        Dimensions
        395x200x190  mm
        No. of pieces per A-box
        6  pcs
        Weight
        2718  g

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Dimensions
        170.5x62.5x190  mm
        Weight
        402  g

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.