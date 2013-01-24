Home
Satinelle

Epilator

HP6403/00
    Satinelle Epilator

    HP6403/00
    Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for the ultimate hair removal experience and hair free legs up to four weeks

    Satinelle Epilator

    Satinelle Epilator

      Fast and efficient epilator

      • Satinelle
      • with shaving head
      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

      This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

      Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

      Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

      For a maximum skin contact at all times while relaxing your skin before epilating, this combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for a constant effective hair removal

      Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

      Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

      Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult to reach areas

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      This epilator has a washable epilation head. This enables you to clean epilation head under running water for better hygiene

      Extra shaving head

      Extra shaving head

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Detachable shaving head
        yes
        Opti start cap
        Yes

      • Comfortable epilation

        Two speed settings
        Yes

      • Convenience and hygiene

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Washable epilation head
        Yes

