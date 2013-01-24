Home
Satinelle

Epilator

HP6483/00
      Extra gentle, extra fast

      Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

      Soothing ice pack

      Soothing ice pack

      Cools and relieves your skin while epilating.

      Extra shaving head

      Extra shaving head

      Ceramic epilation system

      This epilator has an unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape, for up to 20% faster* epilation. *compared to Philips Satin Ice.

      Active massage system

      Minimises the pulling sensation for extra comfort.

      Soft touch gel grip

      This new and innovative gel soft touch material for perfect grip and optimal handling. Compared to normal soft touch material, this gel material does not get dirty on the shelf.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Soothing ice pack
        Yes
        Ceramic epilation system
        Yes
        Acitve massage system
        Yes
        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Detachable shaving head
        Yes
        Sensitive area cap
        Yes
        Exfoliating body puff
        Yes
        Luxury storage pouch
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power source
        Yes
        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Motor
        DC 12  V
        Power consumption
        6  W
        Number of discs
        13
        Number of catching points
        24
        RPM
        speed I: 2200, speed II: 2700
        Pulling actions/second
        speed I: 880, speed II: 1080

      • Logistic data

        Pallet size (EU)
        113,3 x 120 x 80 (HxWxD)  cm
        Pallet size (GB)
        113,3 x 120 x 100 (LxWxD)  cm
        Pallet quantity (EU)
        192 F-Boxes
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        240 F-Boxes
        Number of layers
        4
        Number of F-boxes per A-box
        Yes
        Pallet weight (EU)
        150,7  kg
        Pallet weight (GB)
        184,6  kg

      • Country of origin

        Country of origin
        Slovenia

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        F-box dimensions
        235 x 174 x 95 (HxWxD)  mm
        F-box weight
        659  g

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        A-box dimensions
        248 x 595 x 180 (HxWxD)  mm
        A-box weight
        4240  g

