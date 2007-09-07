Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Satinelle

Epilator

HP6503/10
  • Our most gentle epilator Our most gentle epilator Our most gentle epilator
    -{discount-value}

    Satinelle Epilator

    HP6503/10

    Our most gentle epilator

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Satinelle Epilator

    Our most gentle epilator

    Our most gentle epilator

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Satinelle Epilator

    Our most gentle epilator

    Similar products

    See all Epilators

      Our most gentle epilator

      For long lasting smooth legs

      Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

      Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

      The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

      Hypoallergenic discs

      Hypoallergenic discs

      Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation taking extra care of your skin.

      New ceramic epilation system

      Thanks to its unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape the epilation head catches more hairs ensuring up to 20% faster* epilation. *Compared to Philips Satin Ice.

      Washable epilation head

      For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

      Sonic massage system

      High-frequent massaging minimises the pulling sensation.

      Charging stand included

      Cordless epilation, everywhere!

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Pivoting ice cooler
        Yes
        Sonic massage system
        Yes
        Ceramic epilation system
        Yes
        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power source
        AC-RC (mains)
        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Motor
        DC 14V
        Power consumption
        6  W
        Number of discs
        13
        Number of catching points
        24
        RPM
        2500
        Pulling actions/second
        1000

      • Accessories

        Detachable shaving head
        For a smooth shave
        Delicate area ice cooler
        For delicate body areas
        Insulation sleeve
        For convenient handling
        Exfoliation body puff
        Fewer ingrown hairs
        Luxury storage pouch
        For storage & protection
        Cleaning brush
        For easy cleaning

      • Logistic data

        Pallet quantity (EU)
        tbd  pcs
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        tbd  pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        tbd  cm
        Pallet size (GB)
        tbd  cm

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging design
        Yes
        F-box dimensions
        tbd  mm
        F-box weight
        tbd  g
        A-box dimensions
        tbd  mm
        A-box weight
        tbd  g
        No. of pieces per A-box
        tbd  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.