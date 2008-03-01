Discontinued
HP6517/00
Ultra gentle, ultra fast
The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. The click-on ice cooler uses soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating.
Cordless
With click-on ice cooler
and shaving head
The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.
Tenderly stimulates the skin reducing the pulling sensation to the minimum and making the whole epilation process more comfortable.
Catches hairs as short as half a millimetre, you don't have to wait until the hair has fully grown before epilating again.