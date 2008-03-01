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Discontinued

Satinelle Ice PremiumEpilator

HP6517/00

Ultra gentle, ultra fast

The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. The click-on ice cooler uses soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating.

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Epilator with integrated ice cooler and massage

Ultra gentle, ultra fast

  • Cordless

  • With click-on ice cooler

  • and shaving head

Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

Sonic massage with aloë vera

Sonic massage with aloë vera

Tenderly stimulates the skin reducing the pulling sensation to the minimum and making the whole epilation process more comfortable.

Curved epilation head

Curved epilation head

Catches hairs as short as half a millimetre, you don't have to wait until the hair has fully grown before epilating again.

Technical Specifications

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