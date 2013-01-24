Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Compact Care Hair dryer

HP8112/03
1 Awards
  • Easy care for your hair Easy care for your hair Easy care for your hair
    -{discount-value}

    Compact Care Hair dryer

    HP8112/03
    1 Awards

    Easy care for your hair

    The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD98.00
    Find similar products

    Compact Care Hair dryer

    Easy care for your hair

    The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair. See all benefits

    Easy care for your hair

    The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD98.00
    Find similar products

    Compact Care Hair dryer

    Easy care for your hair

    The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers

      Easy care for your hair

      • 1100W
      • 3 flexible speed settings
      3 flexible speed settings for careful drying

      3 flexible speed settings for careful drying

      This compact hair dryer offers you 3 pre-selected heat & speed combinations for an easy, quick and caring blow dry.

      Cold air setting for gentle drying

      Cold air setting for gentle drying

      A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

      Concentrator focuses the airflow

      Concentrator focuses the airflow

      The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in a more precise styling and quick drying.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      1100W for beautiful results

      1100W for beautiful results

      This 1100W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1100  W
        Cord length
        1.5  m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Features

        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Cool Shot
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        Nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Peach

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.