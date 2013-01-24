Home
      Better care for your hair

      Care&Control

      • 1200W
      • Salon Essential
      • Foldable
      Foldable handle for easy portability

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Three flexible settings for more control

      Three flexible settings for more control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

      1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

      This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

      Integrated nozzle for more efficient drying

      Integrated nozzle for more efficient drying

      A unique dryer where the nozzle is integrated into the streamlined design - for maximum drying efficiency.

      Cool air setting for gentle drying

      Cool air setting for gentle drying

      A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It's a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

      1.5 m power cord

      1.5 m power cord

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1200  W
        Cord length
        1.5  m
        Color/finishing
        white-lime

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        Yes
        Cool shot
        No
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

