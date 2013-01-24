Home
Shine & Protect

Dryer

HP8211/03
  Extra Shine,Ultimate Protect
    -{discount-value}

    Shine & Protect Dryer

    HP8211/03

    Extra Shine,Ultimate Protect

    Get the style you want whilst caring for your hair. The Shine and Protect hair dryer offers 1600W of professional drying power.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD238.00
      Extra Shine,Ultimate Protect

      Ionic Care

      Ionic Care

      Efficient anti-static, Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair.

      Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

      Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

      Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      ThermoProtect

      ThermoProtect

      As built-in protection for your hair, ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature. This allows you to quickly dry your hair without over-drying, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level for shiny, healthy looking hair.

      1600W for gentle drying

      1600W for gentle drying

      This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      Three flexible settings for more control

      Three flexible settings for more control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Settings
        3 heat/speed settings

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.6  m
        Voltage
        220 V
        Wattage
        1600  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Green

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        • Nozzle
        • Volume diffuser

