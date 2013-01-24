Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Hairdryer

HP8250/00
Find support for this product
  • The expert's secret weapon The expert's secret weapon The expert's secret weapon
    -{discount-value}

    Hairdryer

    HP8250/00
    Find support for this product

    The expert's secret weapon

    The new and improved SalonDry Pro 2300. This philips hair dryer is now 20% lighter, and has 30% more airflow See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Hairdryer

    The expert's secret weapon

    The new and improved SalonDry Pro 2300. This philips hair dryer is now 20% lighter, and has 30% more airflow See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers

      The expert's secret weapon

      SalonDry Pro 2300 Hair Dryer

      • 2300W
      • Ionic Care
      • with Volume Diffuser
      • Ceramic Coating
      Professional 2300W for great styling results

      Professional 2300W for great styling results

      Professional 2300W for great styling results

      Ceramic element to smooth your hair

      Ceramic element to smooth your hair

      The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

      2.5m cord

      2.5m cord

      The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.

      6 flexible speed and temperature settings

      6 flexible speed and temperature settings

      Coolshot for seal in shine and fix your style

      Coolshot for seal in shine and fix your style

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Easy storage hook

      Easy storage hook

      Removable air inlet grill for easy cleaning

      The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2.5  m
        Wattage
        2300  W

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Cool shot
        Yes
        Dual voltage
        No
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.