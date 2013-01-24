The expert's secret weapon
The new and improved SalonDry Pro 2300. This philips hair dryer is now 20% lighter, and has 30% more airflow See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Professional 2300W for great styling results
The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.
The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles
The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.
The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.
The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.
