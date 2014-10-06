Discontinued
HP8372/03
Preserve your hair’s natural hydration
Sensor technology protects the moisture balance of your hair. The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration.
MoistureProtect technology
Ionic
Floating ceramic plates
The high-performance heater ensures a fast heat-up time of just 15 seconds.
The floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the posibility of hair breakage.
This straightener keeps a more constant temperature for consistent results. Its high performance heater provides a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want! Styling will be faster, since you need less strokes, while straightening.
Awards