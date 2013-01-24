Variety of curls, constant care
Curls are forever, curls are eternal, and they will always be! Philips Multi-Curler helps you create variations of different curling styles: from tight and bouncy to wavy and free-flowing. Experiment with your curls while caring for your hair. See all benefits
Philips Multi-curler contains: 16mm curling tong for ringlets; brush sleeve for 16mm tong to create additional volume; 22mm curling tong and spiral brush sleeve to create big curls and beautiful waves.
Ceramic coating for better care of your hair.
190°C styling temperature secures long lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.
