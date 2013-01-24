Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

jet Clean cleaning solution

HQ203/51
  • Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave
    -{discount-value}

    jet Clean cleaning solution

    HQ203/51

    Keep a clean shave

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Jet Clean solution with your Jet Clean system for a thorough cleaning of your shaving heads See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD120.00

    jet Clean cleaning solution

    Keep a clean shave

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Jet Clean solution with your Jet Clean system for a thorough cleaning of your shaving heads See all benefits

    Keep a clean shave

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Jet Clean solution with your Jet Clean system for a thorough cleaning of your shaving heads See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD120.00

    jet Clean cleaning solution

    Keep a clean shave

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Jet Clean solution with your Jet Clean system for a thorough cleaning of your shaving heads See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all cleaning-accessories

      Keep a clean shave

      For maximum performance

      • Cleans and lubricates
      • Cool Breeze scent
      • Value pack

      3 pack Jet Clean Solution

      3 pack Jet Clean Solution, to enjoy longer a fresh and clean shave.

      Ensures maximum shaving performance

      Jet Clean solution cleans and lubricates your shaving heads.

      For a thorough clean

      After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.

      Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

      Fresh scent that will remain on your shaving head, so you can enjoy the perfect fresh and clean shave of your electric shaver.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cleaning

        Usage
        Change the liquid after each cleaning procedure

      • Content

        Capacity
        900 ml
        Content sufficient for
        Up to ~ 3 months of use
        Packaging
        3 bottles

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.