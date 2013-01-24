Home
Shaver series 3000

Electric shaver

HQ7340/16
  • Comfortably close Comfortably close Comfortably close
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ7340/16

    Comfortably close

    This Philips electric shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD668.00
    Comfortably close

    This Philips electric shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable. See all benefits

      Comfortably close

      Shaves even the shortest hairs

      • Precision cutting system
      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Comfort shaving heads

      Comfort shaving heads

      The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Spring released pop-up trimmer

      Spring released pop-up trimmer

      Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Washable shaver

      Washable shaver

      The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        SkinComfort
        Comfort shaving heads

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Charging
        Corded/cordless
        Charging
        8 hours
        Shaving time
        10 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Finishing
        Lacquer

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        30  min

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      • Protection cap

