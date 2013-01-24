A fresh clean shave for success
The Philips 900 series washable two headed electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success everyday. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A fresh clean shave for success
The Philips 900 series washable two headed electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success everyday. See all benefits
A fresh clean shave for success
The Philips 900 series washable two headed electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success everyday. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A fresh clean shave for success
The Philips 900 series washable two headed electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success everyday. See all benefits
Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact while the reflex action system automatically adjusts to the curves of your face and neck.
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.
The soft-touch slim fit handle with ribbed grips are designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.
The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Design
Accessories
Shaving heads