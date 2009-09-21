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  • A fresh clean shave for success A fresh clean shave for success A fresh clean shave for success

    Electric shaver

    HQ914

    A fresh clean shave for success

    The Philips 900 series washable two headed electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success everyday.

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    Electric shaver

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    A fresh clean shave for success

    • With Super Lift & Cut
    Independently floating heads + reflex action

    Independently floating heads + reflex action

    Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact while the reflex action system automatically adjusts to the curves of your face and neck.

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Self-sharpening blades

    Self-sharpening blades

    The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.

    Anti-slip grip

    Anti-slip grip

    The soft-touch slim fit handle with ribbed grips are designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.

    Washable shaver

    Washable shaver

    The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Super Lift and Cut
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Design

      Finishing
      Lacquer
      Material
      Chrome

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      Super Lift & Cut technology
      SkinComfort
      Comfort shaving heads
      Contour following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Battery full indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      Charging
      Shaving: cordless shaving only
      Cleaning
      Washable
      Charging
      8 hours
      Shaving time
      30 minutes

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