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Enjoy your favorite blends on-the-go
With clear and durable, BPA-free Tritan tumbler you can create your personal drinks in smaller amounts or you can take your favorite smoothie with you on-the-go.
Tritan™ Tumbler
Tritan tumbler for smoothies on the go. It is 100% BPA-free, shatter resistant, and withstands up to hundreds of washcycles in the dishwasher.
With your busy lifestyle, you'll love how easily you can make and take away healthy smoothies every day. Blend your ingredients in the tumbler and then take it with you for a healthy smoothie on-the-go.
Do you need to blend only for 1 or 2 glasses? There is no need to mess up your big jar. Create your personal drinks quickly in smaller quantities with the help of tumbler.