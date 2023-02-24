Search terms

Accessory for Philips Blender

Tritan™ Tumbler

HR0710/00
    With clear and durable, BPA-free Tritan tumbler you can create your personal drinks in smaller amounts or you can take your favorite smoothie with you on-the-go. See all benefits

    With clear and durable, BPA-free Tritan tumbler you can create your personal drinks in smaller amounts or you can take your favorite smoothie with you on-the-go. See all benefits

      Enjoy your favorite blends on-the-go

      • Tritan™ Tumbler

      Enjoy your drinks on-the-go

      With your busy lifestyle, you'll love how easily you can make and take away healthy smoothies every day. Blend your ingredients in the tumbler and then take it with you for a healthy smoothie on-the-go.

      Blend in smaller quantities

      Do you need to blend only for 1 or 2 glasses? There is no need to mess up your big jar. Create your personal drinks quickly in smaller quantities with the help of tumbler.

      BPA-free, clear, and durable Tritan™ tumbler

      Tritan tumbler for smoothies on the go. It is 100% BPA-free, shatter resistant, and withstands up to hundreds of washcycles in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Effective capacity
        600 ML
        Product features
        • Tritan™ tumbler
        • Enjoy your drinks on-the-go
        • Blend in smaller quantities

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Color
        Clear

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        • 21 cm height
        • 10 cm diameter

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        > 98% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

