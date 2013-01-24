Home
Daily Collection

handblender

HR1364
    Daily Collection handblender

    HR1364

    Enjoy homemade food in seconds

    The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Enjoy homemade food in seconds

      • 600W
      • with beaker, whisk, chopper
      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      To blend food in seconds.

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      For the toughest ingredients.

      Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

      Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      Chopper accessory to chop onion, cheese and more

      Chopper accessory to chop onion, cheese and more

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        2 (incl. turbo)

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.3  m

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Available color(s)
        White with lavender

      • Accessories

        Chopper
        Yes
        Whisk
        Yes
        Beaker
        1  l

