Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Daily Collection

handblender

HR1366/00
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds Enjoy homemade food in seconds Enjoy homemade food in seconds
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection handblender

    HR1366/00

    Enjoy homemade food in seconds

    The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD498.00
    Find similar products

    Daily Collection handblender

    Enjoy homemade food in seconds

    The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Enjoy homemade food in seconds

    The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD498.00
    Find similar products

    Daily Collection handblender

    Enjoy homemade food in seconds

    The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hand-blender

      Enjoy homemade food in seconds

      Powerful 600 Watt motor and double action blade

      • 600W
      • metal bar
      • with beaker, whisk, chopper
      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      To blend food in seconds.

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      For the toughest ingredients.

      Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

      Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material blade
        stainless steel
        Available color(s)
        white with lavender

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        2

      • Accessories

        Whisk
        Yes
        XL chopper
        Yes
        Beaker with lid
        1  l

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220V-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        600  W

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.