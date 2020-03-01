Discontinued
HR2088/91
Easily unlock nutrients for your family
This all-in-one kitchen appliance enables you to integrate cooking into your hectic daily life. With its 8 preset programs you can prepare a variety of hot or cold blends within minutes. Make life easy by bringing progress to the kitchen.
1200W
2 L glass jar
With cooking function that enables you to make your favorite hot meals and drinks.
No cooking skills are needed to operate this blender. With it's 8 preset programs you are able to prepare a variety of hot or cold blends within minutes.
With user-friendly digital interface.