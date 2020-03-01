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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender HR2088/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Cooking Blender

Discontinued

Viva CollectionCooking Blender

HR2088/91

Easily unlock nutrients for your family

This all-in-one kitchen appliance enables you to integrate cooking into your hectic daily life. With its 8 preset programs you can prepare a variety of hot or cold blends within minutes. Make life easy by bringing progress to the kitchen.

See all benefits

With 8 pre-set hot and cold blending programs

Easily unlock nutrients for your family

  • 1200W

  • 2 L glass jar

Cooking function

With cooking function that enables you to make your favorite hot meals and drinks.

8 pre-set programs to create a variety of different meals

No cooking skills are needed to operate this blender. With it's 8 preset programs you are able to prepare a variety of hot or cold blends within minutes.

Digital Interface

With user-friendly digital interface.

Technical Specifications

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