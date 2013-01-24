Home
Viva Collection

Cooking Blender

HR2088/91
    -{discount-value}

    Easily unlock nutrients for your family

    This all-in-one kitchen appliance enables you to integrate cooking into your hectic daily life. With its 8 preset programs you can prepare a variety of hot or cold blends within minutes. Make life easy by bringing progress to the kitchen. See all benefits

      Easily unlock nutrients for your family

      With 8 pre-set hot and cold blending programs

      • 1200W
      • 2 L glass jar
      Special serrated blades for fine blending results

      Special serrated blades for fine blending results

      Designed to deliver smooth and fine end results.

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use and pouring.

      Cooking function

      With cooking function that enables you to make your favorite hot meals and drinks.

      8 pre-set programs to create a variety of different meals

      No cooking skills are needed to operate this blender. With it's 8 preset programs you are able to prepare a variety of hot or cold blends within minutes.

      Digital Interface

      With user-friendly digital interface.

      Safety Protection System

      The blender shuts off when lid and / or jar is not correctly assembled.

      38.000 RPM enabling cell walls to break

      High speed Cooking Blender with 38.000 RPM, able to break cells and extract more nutrients from your ingredients.

      Powerful 1200 Watt motor

      Powerful 1200 Watt motor for finer blending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Cleaning tool
        • Jar
        • Measuring cup

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        10
        Prefix programs
        8
        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Preset cooking function
        • Pulse
        • Safety lock
        • Temperature control
        • Digital touchscreen
        • Dishwasher safe

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        2  L
        Cord length
        1  m
        Power
        1200  W
        RPM blender (max)
        38.000  rpm
        Working capacity jar (cold)
        1.75  L
        Working capacity jar (hot)
        1.4  L

      • Design

        Color
        Silver
        Color of control panel
        Silver, black and stainless steel

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Glass
        Material of main body
        Inmold plastic with metallic spray

