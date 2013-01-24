Home
Mini blender

HR2860/80
  Convenient and easy to use
    220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits

      Convenient and easy to use

      with dry and wet mill

      • 220W
      • 0.4 L plastic jar
      • with filter, mill and chopper
      • Pulse
      Wet mill

      Wet mill

      Chop onion, garlic, ginger and chili quickly with this unique click-on wet mill.

      2 beakers with lid

      2 beakers with lid

      2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.

      Mill

      Mill

      Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Ivory with blue accents
        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP
        Material knife
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        1,5  L
        Capacity small jar
        200  ml
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        220  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

